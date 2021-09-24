Fall is here which means changing colors, frost, and freezing conditions could be here any day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Now that fall is here, Siouxlanders can expect to see the colors of leaves changing along with the first frost and freeze in the near future.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the National Weather Service (NWS) the leaves of Siouxland trees will start changing between now and the middle of October.

According to the NWS and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) the first typical (or normal) frost of the year in Siouxland can occur at any time now. The first normal frost typically occurs around the last week of September into the first week of October.

The NWS and NOAA has also stated that the typical (or normal) first freeze is also around the corner. That typically occurs sometime between the start and middle of October for Siouxland.

This does not mean Siouxland will see the first frost or freeze by these dates; however, it does mean that we are now entering the time of year where frost will become more common in the mornings along with a hard freeze right around the corner. Get ready for cooler air to take hold soon!