Evacuations widen as Bay Area wildfires scorch thousands of acres, threaten San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, California (KTLA) – Evacuations widened in the San Francisco Bay Area overnight as wildfires ringing the region scorched hundreds of square miles of land, edged toward San Jose, and produced perhaps the world’s worst air quality.

In all, more than 349,000 acres have burned in Northern and Central California — the equivalent of 546 square miles, more than the land area of the entire city of Los Angeles. At least 134 structures have been destroyed, and the fire-fanning weather conditions that have brought record temperatures and thousands of lightning strikes in the past few days are not expected to abate soon.

The largest cluster of fires overnight was in wine country, the LNU Lightning Complex fire, which has blackened a combined 124,100 acres and triggered the evacuation of nonessential personnel from Travis Air Force Base in Solano County and patients from Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital in Napa County.

In Sonoma County, the entire city of Healdsburg was under an evacuation warning early Thursday

