Evacuations lifted for Bear Creek Fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KXRM) – About 235 homes near Bear Creek Park in western Colorado Springs were evacuated due to a grass and brush fire Thursday.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, all evacuation notices in the area were lifted. Electra Drive remains closed to traffic, but all homeowners are allowed to return.

Six engines with 24 firefighters stayed on scene overnight to mop up any remaining hot spots.

The fire started around 11:15 a.m. Thursday near Electra Drive, which is on the southwest side of the Bear Creek Park. It burned 23 acres as of 8 p.m., with about 50% containment.

Fire burned right up to fences and back yards of homes. Mitigation by homeowners and mitigation in the open space kept the fire low to the ground and from getting into trees and higher and bigger fuels.

Firefighters concentrated on structure protection. No structures have been lost, and no injuries have been reported.

Air resources were brought in to fight the fire, along with ground resources from multiple Colorado fire departments. Seven airdrops put about 8,000 gallons of water onto hotspots, and 800 gallons of fire retardant were dropped to create a fire line at Bear Creek Road.

About 100 Colorado Springs firefighters and 90 Colorado Springs police officers helped with evacuations.

Fire Chief Ted Collas said the causes of the fire is still under investigation.