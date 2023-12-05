SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you’re a fan of winter, or just ready for some snow for the holiday season, you may have to keep waiting.

November was a lot of things, but cold and snowy was not one of them. Sure we had some cold snaps and even saw at least a bit of snow, but in the end, the month fell short in not just snowfall, but precipitation altogether.

In a month where Sioux City averages 1.27″ of precipitation and 3.2 inches of snow, less than a quarter inch, a grand total of 0.20″ of precipitation was recorded, with the most in a 24-hour period during November being only 0.15″ on November 25th. Meanwhile, only 1.8″ of snow was measured the entire month out at Sioux Gateway Airport.

One trade-off though of the very limited precipitation for the month was the average sky cover being 22%, meaning a good portion of our November was spent with plentiful sunshine, 23 days to be exact. Only 4 days were partly cloudy and 3 were overcast.

Heading into December, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) outlook is indicating to temperatures likely above average. For reference, the average high temperature for December is around 33°, while the average low is about 15°.

However, the CPC outlook also indicates that there’s an equal chance of above or below average precipitation, so not too definitive on that. On average, Sioux City receives 7.6″ of snow and 0.99″ of precipitation.

Taking a look through at weekly breakdowns of the CPC outlook, the stretch from December 10th through 12th is leaning above average for temperatures and leaning below average for precipitation.

Past that, from December 12th through December 18th, is looking to likely be above average for temperatures and near normal in terms of precipitation.

As it stands right now, temperatures in the extended forecast for the next 9 days (12/5-12/13) look to be a bit of a rollercoaster, with low/mid 50s by midweek this week (week of 12/4/2023) before dropping back more in line with average highs and lows for the month of December. We are eyeing a couple chances of precipitation through the extended forecast, but they look minimal at best at this point, so the extended forecast looking dry and rain/snow-free.

So if you’re hoping for some snow, unfortunately, you may be waiting a while.

Other things of note for the month of December:

First Day of Winter (Winter Solstice): Thursday, December 21st