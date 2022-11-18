SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We did have a couple of days with light snow accumulations, but it did not do anything to improve or worsen the drought deficit.

Areas of Nebraska have the worse of it, with parts of northeast Nebraska under the ‘Exceptional Drought’ category, which is the highest drought category there is.

Locations mainly around the I-29 corridor from just west of Orange City and south to near Omaha, as well as near US-20 from O’Neill to Storm Lake are all under ‘Extreme Drought’.

The rest of our viewing area in the northern and southeastern parts of Siouxland, are under a ‘Severe Drought’, where these areas are still very dry but closer to average precipitation.

Precipitation amounts to date for year and November

Even though this year has been very dry, November looks to be closer to average conditions. However, with not much precipitation in the forecast, it looks like we will likely still be just short. We are at .56″ for the month as of November 18, and the normal is .73″. With 12 days still left in November, it is possible something could change and we could get at or even above average.

We are also only at 13.34″ of precipitation for the year so far, and we should be at 27.74″. However, the driest year on record was in 1976 with only 14.33″, and we are still .99″ away from that. That means that if December continues to be very dry, we have a good chance at breaking the record for the driest year on record.