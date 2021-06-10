Drought conditions deepen in Siouxland

(KCAU) — The rainfall deficit in Siouxland grows as drought conditions spread & become worse locally.

Sioux City shows a significant shortfall in rain for 2021

Through the first 10 days of June, Sioux City has experienced above average temperatures in the 80s and 90s without a drop of measurable rain. The spring and early summer season is when we typically receive our greatest amounts of precipitation, so it’ll be difficult to dig out of this hole as we transition into the late summer and autumn which generally bring drier patterns in time for harvest.

What’s making things worse is that 2020 was the driest year in Sioux City since 1997 with just over 20 inches of total precipitation, so we came into 2021 with limited soil moisture.

Drought Monitor as of June 10th

Just about all of Siouxland reaches the criteria for drought classification from NOAA. Areas north of Highway 20 in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa have Severe Drought. To the south of Highway 20, things are marginally better with areas that are witnessing Abnormally Dry conditions or Moderate Drought.

Rain chances limited through the next 10 days at least

Everyone would certainly benefit from rain at this point! Unfortunately – with the exception of some heavy downpours associated with strong thunderstorms on Friday morning – it’s looking like rain chances will stay at a premium through the next 10 days at a minimum. A ridge of high pressure over the center of the United States will deflect away most precipitation chances and keep things hot in the 80s and 90s through most of the month of June.