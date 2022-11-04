SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Drought concerns are still continuing for all parts of Siouxland but some areas worse than others.

Some areas, particularly in northeast Nebraska are under the highest drought conditions, Exceptional Drought, the highest drought category. This means that there is widespread crop losses with shortages creating water emergencies.

However, a small chunk of South Dakota and Iowa were downgraded slightly to Extreme Drought, creating major crop losses along with widespread water shortages and restrictions. This is due to the rain on Thursday, October 27th that brought between a quarter and half an inch in these areas, with just a couple areas seeing slightly higher than that.

Drought Conditions for Siouxland updated Thursday, November 3rd, 2022

A few areas in the extreme northern and southeastern parts of our viewing area remain in the Moderate Drought category, meaning some water shortages common and restrictions imposed with crop losses likely.

As a result of these droughts, our relative humidities have been extremely low, increasing the change for Fire Danger Risk. Even with the cooler temperatures, more clouds, and a few rain chances, it is still not recommended to do burning unless absolutely necessary. If you are going to do burning, do not leave fires unattended.

A Fire Weather Watch is usually issued 72 hours in advance with a combination of dry air, constant wind gusts of 25 mph or higher, and relative humidity below 25%, whereas a Red Flag Warning is issued usually up to 24 hours in advance with the same conditions.