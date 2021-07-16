Decrease in drought thanks to a week of rain

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – With the recent rain and storms over the last week, the drought conditions have finally begun to improve a bit in the area.

Rain amount for the month of July is now only one-tenth of an inch below what is normal for the month of July, but is still 4 inches below the average for the year as a whole.

And considering we came into the year 7 inches below normal from 2020, which is the reason we’ve struggled so much with the drought persisting.

The week coming up shows no rain chances appearing, so the update drought monitor may show an increase again.