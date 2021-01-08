Data shows 2020 was Europe’s warmest year on record

In this handout photo provided by Olga Burtseva, children play in the Krugloe lake outside Verkhoyansk, the Sakha Republic, about 4660 kilometers (2900 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 21, 2020. A Siberian town that endures the world’s widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a hear wave that is contributing to severe forest fires. Russia’s meteorological service said the thermometer hit 38 Celsius (100.4 F) on Saturday in Verkhoyansk, in the Sakha Republic about 4660 kilometers (2900 miles) northeast of Moscow. (Olga Burtseva via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — 2020 was the warmest year in Europe since records began, according to data published Friday by the EU climate monitoring service.

Last year topped the previous temperature record in Europe — 2019 — by a whopping 0.4 degrees Celsius (0.72 Fahrenheit), the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

It said 2020 was also tied with 2016 for the warmest year worldwide, confirming the past decade as the hottest on record.

Rising global temperatures are tied to the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Chief among them is carbon dioxide, which is released by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas.

The data showed 2020 was 1.25 C (2.2 F) warmer than during the pre-industrial period from 1850-1900.

Scientists say global warming should be capped at 1.5 C (2.7 F) to avert the worst effects of climate change.

The Copernicus service noted that some of the highest temperature increases were observed in parts of the Arctic and Siberia, which also had an unusually active wildfire season in 2020.