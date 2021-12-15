SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many tree downings have been reported between Bronson and Sgt. Bluff. There have also been reports of buildings losing roofs.

As storms calm down and move out of the Siouxland area, damage assessment is underway.

Since Tuesday night, meteorologists have been keeping an eye on storm developments. MidAmerican even prepared ahead of time by sending workers around their territories to handle outages and downed trees as they occur.

Highway 20 has been closed after being blocked by debris.

A structure in Lawton reportedly had its roof ripped off during the afternoon storm.

If you have any damages to report, do so here. You can also contact us with pictures or videos of the storm at weather@kcautv.com.