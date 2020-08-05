Damage: Photos, videos of Hurricane Isaias flooding and damage in Myrtle Beach area

Send your photos of storm damages or floodwaters to wbtw.com here.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One photo shows how the dune extended out to some short broken wood posts that formed the initial line of sand fencing for the dune. The larger wooden posts seen farther back formed the second line of sand fencing before the storm.

A section of Sea Cabin Pier was destroyed as Isaias moved along the South Carolina coast. A portion of the middle section of the pier was found to be missing in the aftermath of the storm.





(Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted with multiple structure fires in Ocean Isle Beach, NC, after Hurricane Isaias made landfall at 11:10 p.m. Monday.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

Courtesy of HCFR

Photo courtesy of Daniel Evans

Officials with the Pawleys Island Police Department reported a fair amount of debris at first light Tuesday morning and are working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to clear several roadways.

“If you do not have an immediate need to be on the island this morning, please avoid coming down here,” the agency suggested in a tweet.







Plenty of chain saws and shovels out on the roads and beaches for cleaning up during the aftermath of Isaias on Tuesday. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were still taking calls of downed trees in the roadway as of noon on Tuesday.

In the aftermath of the storm, Horry County Fire Rescue crews are still taking calls of downed trees in the roadway.



Here are the guys from Station 24 (Aynor), working with our partners at @SCDOTPress to cut a big tree that fell over Old Camp Road.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/hT0Mhu4UpI — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) August 4, 2020

Storm surge was significant in the Garden City area, making many roads impossible to drive. They were covered with sand or water for periods of the storm. People in the area reported water in their beach house. North Waccamaw Drive was covered by water in several areas Monday night as the storm moved through.

Storm surge tonight around 10 PM in Garden City Beach, SC. Photo by Becki Meadows.

Clean up continued into Tuesday afternoon in Garden City with SCDOT crews pushing sand and water off the streets. Please watch for our crews conducting storm cleanup operations. “Let ‘em Work. Let ‘em Live.”





(Source: SCDOT)

Fire Chief Kevin Otte reported numerous roads along Ocean Boulevard in Surfside Beach with floodwaters covering them. One car is in the water, but no one was injured. Please avoid the area.

SCDOT Georgetown Maintenance crews are pictured cleaning up storm damage, excess, sand and debris from Pawleys Island following Isaias. (Photos by Cody Crouch/SCDOT) pic.twitter.com/RHpgalOVHu — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) August 4, 2020



The North Myrtle Beach Sea Turtle Patrol found 109 dead hatchlings after the storm. “Mother Nature can be unpredictable and cruel at times,” said one volunteer. One of the nests in Cherry Grove was on day 58 of incubation, the patrol reported.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews are dealing with numerous stranded motorists in addition to several other incidents. There is substantial flooding in the streets throughout the city. “We cannot stress this enough. Please stay off the roads. Stay out of flooded areas,” the department posted on social media.

43rd Ave Flooding in Cherry Gove submitted by Lynn Conner

North Myrtle Beach restaurant owner, Weldon Boyd, who owns Buoys experienced deep flooding Monday night.

Buoys in North Myrtle Beach on the Boulevard (courtesy of Weldon Boyd)

The video below from Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning shows one of the causeways flowing over.

Beach Access 11, Sunset Drive, is completely inaccessible. (Source: Horry County Police)

A Canopy blew off the Apache Pier in Myrtle Beach. Watch the video below taken by ObiWanKaineobi on Twitter.

A car stuck is stuck in the water near Carolina Forest. This section of River Oaks Drive is blocked. See photo below.

Car stuck in the water near Carolina Forest. This section of River Oaks Drive is blocked.