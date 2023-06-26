YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday’s severe weather brought strong winds and hail to some areas, including just north of Yankton.

Around 5:30 Saturday evening, winds picked up and large hail fell north of Yankton.

David Nelson, who has corn fields in that area, says he was working on the farm when it rolled through.

“I got a phone call. My wife’s going, ‘Oh my, you got to come see this.’ And it’s kind of the initial shock, like a car wreck. You don’t want to see it, but you’re going to go look anyway. And usually the first sighting of the hailed corn is the worst,” Nelson said.

Nelson says several of his other fields were hit as well. The hail bruised corn stalks and ripped apart the leaves.

“It was kind of a line of hail, maybe about two, three miles wide, and probably went for at least ten miles. And people west of here I talked to were kind of shocked that anything had happened,” Nelson said.

Now, they just have to wait and see how the crop turns out.

“You got to kind of wait 5 to 10 days and come back and take a look at it. The stocks can get bruised, and then if they do stay on the ear, you can get a lot of twisting when it comes to harvest. It’s a little bit unknown road ahead,” Nelson said.

About a half mile from Nelson’s field, Sally Shroeder took photos of the storm clouds over their property.

“I saw this strange black cloud come along, and all of a sudden I noticed a rotation and a funnel. And I thought this is pretty strange,” Schroeder said.

On the north side of their barn is where they have a horse riding arena, and the wall is heavily damaged and the roof partially torn off.

“The hail was hitting terribly, and I thought, okay, this is a bad something. We thought it was a hail storm. And then I saw this copper tin from the Copper Roof Ranch over in my daughter’s pool,” Schroeder said.

A stock trailer they had parked next to their barn was pushed over and ended up on its side.

“We don’t know what kind of shape that’ll be in until they pull it over,” Schroeder said.

And while parts of the building were damaged, it did not impact two of the businesses they own there.

“Sassy Cat Quilting was not harmed, nor was my daughter’s beauty shop across the hall. We are very grateful for that and our houses are still intact, thank goodness,” Schroeder said.

The Shroeders are now waiting for insurance to figure out what’s next.

According to the National Weather Service, no tornado touched down with that storm and it just included a lot of hail and wind.