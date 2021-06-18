Crews fight Southern California brush fire

A Boeing CH-47 Chinook Very Large Helitanker dumps 3,000 gallons of water during a demonstration at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, CA, on Monday, June 14, 2021. The aircraft is part of the regional Quick Reaction Force made from a partnership with SCE and Orange County Fire Authority, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department to fight wildfires. (Jeff Gritchen=caarn=

(AP) – Firefighting crews were on the scene of a brush fire near Lancaster, California about 71 miles northeast of Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon.

The fire grew to about 100 acres with about 200 firefighting personnel brought in to fight the blaze, accoring to a message posted on Twitter by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Aerial views from KABC-TV showed helicopters dropping water on flames and ground crews working along fire lines.

Crews were battling the blaze as a heat wave rolls across the U.S. West with triple-digit (fahrenheit) temperatures in some areas.

The heat wave comes amid a drought that has dried up vegetation, increasing fire danger.

There have been a number of small wildfires around California this week but the state has avoided the kind of fierce wind gusts that drove last year’s devastating blazes.

Temperatures in the 80s and 90s were recorded up and down the state, with triple-digit highs in deserts, some mountains, non-coastal valley and interior areas.

Overall, the heat was expected to ease only slightly heading into Sunday, the official first day of summer.

The heat was due to a dome of high pressure that has covered the U.S. West. Oppressive daytime highs have been followed by very warm nights.

Death Valley roasted at 125 degrees (52 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday.