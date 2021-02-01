Cooler weather expected in Siouxland for the weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As nice as it is to see temperatures rise through Wednesday, thanks to the ridging in the jet stream, the warm up is short lived.

We see the jet stream begin to shift and bring in cooler air from northern Canada which will lead to colder temperatures.

Forecast highs are only expected to be in in highs single digits and low 10’s with lows falling below 0°, this paired along with stronger winds could lead to wind chills getting pushed down another 10°

Be sure to stay up to date on the weekend weather to know how to be best prepared for the coldest weather so far this winter season.