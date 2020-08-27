Colorado wildfire update: More than 200,000 acres burned across the state

Scorched earth after the Grizzly Creek Fire moved through above Bair Ranch, Thursday, Aug. 20, near Dotsero, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There are currently seven different wildfires burning in Colorado, resulting in more than 200,000 acres burned.

The latest details about each burning fire can be found below.

Wills Creek Fire

The Willis Creek Fire in the Rye area has burned about 16 acres and is 75% contained as of Wednesday evening.

The fire was first reported Tuesday morning. There’s no word on the cause.

East Fork Fire

The East Fork Fire is burning about 11 miles southeast of Trinidad, about 1.5 miles from the Colorado-New Mexico border. The fire has grown to 338 acres, with 10% containment as of Thursday morning.

The lightning-caused fire started Saturday.

Agencies involved in fighting the fire include the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Hoehne Volunteer Fire Department, and Las Animas County. A total of 25 people are fighting the fire, along with a large air tanker and multi-mission aircraft.

This fire is unrelated to the fire of the same name burning in Utah.

Thorpe Fire

The Thorpe Fire is burning in Park County about two miles southwest of Tarryall. According to the latest estimates, the fire has burned 159 acres. It is 75% contained as of Wednesday evening.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

Pine Gulch Fire

The Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction is now at 135,958 acres, with 53% containment as of Thursday morning.

The fire started on July 31 and was caused by lightning.

The Pine Gulch Fire is currently the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history. The largest, the Hayman Fire, burned 137,760 acres north of Lake George in 2002.

Grizzly Creek Fire

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs is now at 32,302 acres, with 61% containment.

Crews go back to work fighting the Grizzly Creek Fire after sheltering from lighting Thursday, Aug. 20, above Bair Ranch, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

Scorched earth after the Grizzly Creek Fire moved through above Bair Ranch, Thursday, Aug. 20, near Dotsero, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

Williams Fork Fire

The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County has burned 11,992 acres, with 5% containment as of Thursday morning.

The fire started August 14 and is believed to be human-caused.

Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire near Fort Collins is at 21,017 acres, with no containment. It has been burning since August 13. There’s no word yet on the cause.