Cold temperatures bring increased frostbite, hypothermia concerns

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) — With temperatures still below 0° for Siouxland and much of the continental U.S. seeing cold temperatures, worries over frostbite and hypothermia are a big concern.

With below 0° temperatures, wind chills are getting pushed down to -20° and colder. With wind chills that cold, frostbite can occur in under 30 minutes.

In a few places, we will see wind chills of -30° and -40°, which can lead to frostbite in under 10 minutes.

Signs for frost bite include:

  • White/yellowish skin
  • Skin that feels waxy
  • Numbness

Hypothermia will occur as your body’s internal temperature falls below 95°.

Signs for hypothermia include:

  • Shivering
  • Exhaustion
  • Disorientation
  • Slurred speech

Temperatures should finally begin to warm up slowly as the week goes on to reach seasonal temperatures in the 30’s.

