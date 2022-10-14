SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It has been a chilly and breezy Friday across Siouxland.

We have also been provided with some clouds and even a few showers for parts of the region today. The showers we have seen today however, have not really put a dent in our huge rainfall deficit for the year so far. We should see those clouds clear out and winds weakening just in time for Friday night lights.

Friday night football forecast for Sportzone Game of the Week Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. OA-BCIG

This week’s Sportszone Game of the Week is the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys and Cowgirls at the OA-BCIG Falcons in Ida Grove, IA.

For the Game of the Week, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with temperatures at the start of the game around 49°, dropping to about 44° by halftime.

We may still have slightly breezy conditions as well, especially toward the beginning of the game, so it will be a good night to bring a jacket with you as well as a blanket from home and a hot chocolate from the concessions. It will be a good idea to put on several layers to keep you warm, especially if you have allergies.