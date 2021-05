SIOUX FALLS, SD (NWS) – SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORMING ALONG A WEAK BOUNDARY SITUATED ACROSs PARTS OF FAR SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AND EXTENDING EASTWARD INTO NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND NORTHWEST IOWA. THESE THUNDERSTORMS MAY PRODUCE A BRIEF FUNNEL CLOUD OR WEAK LANDSPOUT TORNADO. IF YOU FEEL YOUR SAFETY IS THREATENED, PLEASE SEEK SHELTER. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.