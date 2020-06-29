Be safe with high heat expected this week

National Weather Service Heat advisory for Monday, June 29

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As we settle into a pattern with high temperatures for the next week and with no cold front passing through to give us a cool down, expect temperatures to reach into the 90’s quite often for the next week.

These high temperatures paired with high relative humidity will lead to heat indexes that will reach the mid and upper 90’s for Monday.

Remember to try and limit time outdoors in direct sunlight, take constant breaks, and remain hydrated if outside for extended periods of time.