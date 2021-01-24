Another snow system to pass through Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – After the snow and freezing rain through Saturday, Siouxland prepares for another system to come from the south this time.

With the development of a low pressure system off the Rockies in Oklahoma, we see it travelling northeast moving through southern areas of Nebraska and Iowa.

Snowfall is expected to begin slightly before noon.

The snow from this system is expected to affect Siouxland with a steep difference in accumulating snow possible as the gradient between heavy and light snowfall is thin.

Omaha and Des Moines are forecasting upwards of 7 inches throughout the on Monday, and instead Tekamah and Norfolk are expecting between 3-5 inches, but as you travel further north Sioux City is only forecasted to receive 2″.

But with such steep differences in accumulation, if the storm shifts 30 or 40 miles north, expected snow accumulation could go up by 2 inches across the board and the lightly affect northern half of Siouxland could begin to see upwards of an inch of snow.

Along with the clouds and snow northeast winds will be close to 15mph throughout the day, with gusts expected to reach up to 25 mph in the south.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in the southern counties until 3 A.M. in Tuesday.

Caitlyn will have full forecast update with your morning news.