SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wildfires in Canada are impacting Siouxland with hazy conditions and reduced air quality. With the smoke moving along with the cold front that’s passing through the region, it’s come closer to the surface.

You will be able to still smell smoke as well as have reduced visibility and significant impacts to the air quality index. Some areas are brought all the way up to purple on the Air Quality Index, AQI, scale. What this means is people more sensitive to respiratory problems such as people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should avoid outdoor activities. Everyone else should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short, consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

The good news is some clearing has already been seen in Minnesota where the front has had more time to pass through.

An air quality alert has now been Issued in Siouxland From now until 12 p.m. Friday, May 19.

The National Weather Service’s air quality alert included a list of tips on how to keep safe. You can view the list below.