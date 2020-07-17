A scorching weekend for Siouxland: What to watch for, how to prevent heat-related illnesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This weekend, which is July 17-18, is going to be a scorcher in Siouxland with temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s and heat indices between 100 degrees and 110 degrees.

The heat index is calculated by looking at the relative humidity in the area and the air temperature (current temperature).

The heat index is just a fancy term for what the “real feel” temperature is going to be. Current temperatures that are typically shown in forecasts is what the actual outside air temperature is, while the heat index is what the air temperature feels like.

The more humidity there is in the area, the higher the heat index typically is.

In Siouxland, high temperatures today (Friday) are going to range in the mid- to low-90s with relative humidity between 85% and 100%.

Relative humidity is the ratio of the amount of water vapor present in the are to the greatest amount possible at the same temperature. Relative humidity is calculated by taking the actual vapor pressure divided by saturated vapor pressure. Then you take that answer and multiply it by 100%.

Saturated vapor pressure is the amount of pressure that is exerted by the water vapor in the are.

Actual vapor pressure is the measurement of the amount of water vapor in a volume of air. This can increase as water vapor increases.

To make this easier, see the chart below by the National Weather Service (NWS). They created this chart to make it easier to see what the heat index will be on a hot, humid, summer day.

Courtesy of the NWS

To calculate the heat index using the chart, just find what the relative humidity and current temperature is for the area by checking the Sioux Gateway Airport (the current conditions are located at the bottom of the website), the NWS Sioux City website, or current conditions on our website, SiouxlandProud.com.

Knowing what today (July 17) and tomorrow (July 18) is going to be like temperature-wise, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and excessive heat watch.

The heat advisory is in effect for all of Siouxland for today (July 17) until 8:00 p.m. tonight.

Tomorrow (July 18) is looking to be even hotter, both temperature and heat index wise, the National Weather Service has already issued an excessive heat watch for portions of Siouxland. The excessive heat watch will go into effect tomorrow (Saturday, July 18) at 1 p.m. and will stay in effect until 8 p.m. tomorrow evening.

The area that is not highlighted in orange is actually included in Friday’s excessive heat watch, which is also in effect until 8 p.m.

The NWS has already issued a heat advisory and excessive heat watch for Siouxland for Saturday

With heat indices between 100 and 110 throughout today (Friday, July 17) and tomorrow (Saturday, July 18), it is vital to stay hydrated and limit time spent outside.

Friday’s projected heat index for 5 p.m., which is projected to be the hottest part of Friday.

Saturday’s projected heat index for 6 p.m., which is projected to be the hottest part of Saturday.

Staying hydrated and limiting time outside on hot days like these will help prevent illnesses like heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn, heat rash, and more.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are several signs/symptoms for heat-related illnesses, and ways to prevent them:

HEAT EXHAUSTION

Signs/symptoms of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting/passing out

Here’s what to do if you notice those signs/symptoms:

Move to a cool place, shaded or inside an air-conditioned building

Loosen your clothing, if possible

Put on cool, wet clothing, or take a cool bath

Sip on water, but don’t chug it or drink it too fast

If you have the following signs/symptoms, seek medical help immediately:

Throwing up

Symptoms continue to decline/get worse

Symptoms last longer than one hour

HEAT STROKE

Signs/symptoms of a heat stroke:

High body temperature, almost like a fever (103 degrees or warmer)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Passing out/fainting

What to do if you notice those signs/symptoms:

Call 911 immediately as a heat stroke is a medical emergency

Move yourself or the person experiencing these symptoms to a cooler place, preferably into an air-conditioned building

Help lower your or the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

Do not drink anything or give the person anything to drink

HEAT CRAMPS

Signs/symptoms of heat cramps:

Heavy sweating during intense exercise

Muscle pain or muscle spasms

What to do if you notice those signs/symptoms:

Stop exercising/physical activity and move to a cooler place

Drink water or a sports-related drink

Wait for the cramps or spasms to go away before starting physical activity again

Seek medical attention immediately if:

Cramps last longer than one hour

You or the person is on a low-sodium diet

You or the person has heart problems

SUNBURN

Signs/symptoms of a sunburn:

Painful, red, and warm skin

Blisters on the skin

What to do if you notice those signs/symptoms:

Stay out of the sun until the sunburn heals

Put cool cloths on the sunburned areas or take a cool bath

Put moisturizing lotion on sunburned skin It’s best to use unscented lotions, as scented ones may cause more irritation due to the scented ingredients

Do not break/pop the blisters open

HEAT RASH

Signs/symptoms of a heat rash:

Red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin These typically show up on the neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases



What to do if you notice those signs/symptoms:

Stay in a cool, dry place

Keep the area with the rash dry

Use powder to soothe the rash Powders like baby powder



Heat-related illnesses, such as the ones above, are preventable. To keep them from happening or getting to that point, it’s best to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water or sports-related drinks. It’s best to stay away from drinks like pop, or other high sugary drinks.

Another way to prevent heat-related illnesses is to limit your time outside on these hot days where temperatures are in the mid- to upper-90s with heat indices between 100 degrees and 110 degrees.