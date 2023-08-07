SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — (Updated 8/7/23-6:00PM) It was an active weather weekend in Siouxland, particularly to the north, where there was lots of damage from storms Saturday afternoon and evening. This ranges from flooding to a couple tornadoes to some wind damage. Flooding was the main threat from this system though. Residual showers and misty skies continued into Sunday as well, but precipitation rates were much less than they were on Saturday. The further south and west you go in Siouxland, amounts dropped dramatically.

Rainfall amounts from Saturday 8/5 and Sunday 8/6, 2023

The Saturday storms started to move in through the mid to late morning for northern Siouxland, with very isolated showers and storms. One of these did produce some heavy rain and even a couple tornadoes in Sioux County. One was 3 miles North/Northeast of Maurice, IA at around 2:30 p.m. near Highway 10 just 1 mile east of US-75. and another was at 2:36 p.m. just 2.5 miles southwest of Sioux Center, IA.

Storm Reports from Saturday 8/5/23

This also lead to some very torrential rainfall in this area as well, and continued for several hours after the tornado has faded. This lead to parts of the county seeing Flash Flood Warnings and the flooding was knee-deep in some cases. Some rainfall totals were as much as 6-10″ in some cases. There was also as much as 3-6″ of rainfall being reported in other parts of northern and eastern Siouxland. We may be in a drought, but by seeing that much rain, that leads to runoff and doesn’t really improve drought conditions as much as we would be hoping.

There was a more intense line that moved through in the late afternoon/early evening, starting its development in those same areas and moving slowly to the southeast. As it moved southeast, it give two Tornado Warnings that didn’t end up developing in both Plymouth and Sac Counties right around 6:30 p.m. There was also a gust of around 71 MPH in Plymouth County at the Le Mars airport.

As the storm pushed further southeast, there were several reports of tree damage in Sac, Calhoun and Carroll Counties between 9 and 10 p.m. There was also a report of quarter size hail a tree blocking Highway 59 in Crawford County 3 miles SSW of Denison at around 9:05 p.m.

Rainfall totals from 8/5-8/6/23

Overall the main threat was the overall flooding to the north and to the east, with around 1-2″ of rainfall reported closer to Sioux City. Areas further to the south and west, saw much less including only around a tenth of an inch from a weather watcher in Norfolk, NE.

Rainfall totals from 8/5-8/6/23

As we head into Sunday though more of Siouxland saw just some leftover residual showers and mist throughout much of the day, but most areas only recorded around a quarter of an inch or less. That led to a weekend total at the Sioux Gateway Airport of 1.09″ which is the most weekend Sioux City has seen on a weekend since March 13-14, 2021 where 1.44″ of precipitation was reported.