SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It is Father’s Day coming up on Sunday, and that means that we are right before the start of Astronomical Summer or a couple weeks into Meteorological Summer. With summer on the way soon, temperatures are getting very warm. Here is a look at our Father’s Day weather history.

Father’s Day has the tendency to be very warm, as records have been kept since 1914, where 50 out of the 109 years had temperatures of 85° (~45.9% of the years), and 19 of those years had temperatures of at least 90° or above (~17.4% of the years). There was just 6 years though with temperatures of 95° or above with 95° last year in 2022, 96° reported in 1933, 97° in 1943, 101° in 1952, 103° in 1988, and the record was 106° set in 1946. 1946 was also our warmest low temperature of 76°, but 2022 was very close as the low got down to 74°.

Father’s Day Weather History

However, the coldest high temperature was set in 1979 where the high was at 71°, and a low of only 43° in 1969.

Precipitation has occurred on approximately 46% of the years, with an average daily precipitation of around 0.15″. However, the wettest precipitation occurred in 1954, where 3.57″ occurred on a very wet Father’s Day.