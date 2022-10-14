SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We have really cooled down from the beginning of this past week, but this next upcoming week will be even colder.

Temperatures will likely fall at least to the freezing mark every night through next Thursday morning, with the exception of Sunday morning where we could fall into the mid or upper-30s. Some nights will fall well below freezing into the 20s and maybe even teens for parts of our viewing area.

Freeze likely several days next week

Saturday morning will be one of them that is a frosty start, very similar to Friday with temperatures falling into the mid-20s well below the freezing mark.

However, by Monday morning we see several mornings in a row that are going to be well below that, including dropping to nearly 20° likely on Monday, and as low as the upper and maybe even mid-teens for parts of our viewing area Tuesday and Wednesday morning. This will be featured with calm winds and clear skies, making the way for a very cold start to the day, so if you haven’t gotten the winter jacket out yet, now is the time to do so.

Records are not out of the question either as we have records of 15° set in 1976 for October 17, as well as 20° for October 18 and 13° for October 19, both set in 1972. Tuesday is the most likely day to have a record being set as that is likely our coldest morning with lows expected well into the teens.

Seeing a bunch of consecutive well sub-freezing days, it will end the growing season, even if you have plants covered as nearly no plants will live with temperatures that cold for that long.