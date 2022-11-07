SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We have been quite sunny, warm, and dry across Siouxland lately. We see the sun fade and some rain showers possible for Election Day.

Election Day Forecast

If you are heading out to the polls, give yourself some extra time. If you want to avoid the rain completely, your best bet is going in the morning hours as most will probably stay dry until the afternoon. Rain does appear to be mainly scattered so it likely won’t rain the whole afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain either, but most are generally looking right around a tenth of an inch.

We start out at 50° around noon, with temperatures climbing just shy of 60° by 3pm, remaining pretty much stable in the upper 50s around 7pm.

As a reminder, in South Dakota, polls close at 7pm. Polls close at 8pm in Iowa and Nebraska.