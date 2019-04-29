KCAU Best of the Class Guest Weather in the 10pm Newscast

Hope and Health for the Holidays

Mental Health Event

Nee Life in Sergeant Bluff

November 16 from 9:30am-2pm

Cranksgiving 2019

A fun way to support the Food Bank of Siouxland

Part bicycle ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, and all fun! Free Ride!

November 16 at Noon

Albrecht Cycle, 200 5th Street, Sioux City

Riders leave at 1pm and return at 3pm

Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating

Lewis and Clark Center

Kids’ drop-in activity

November 16 from 1pm-3pm

Admission, materials and treats will be FREE

“Acoustic Music of Norway” with Vidar Skrede

November 17th from 2-3pm

Musician, scholar, and teacher, Vidar Skrede will bring his acoustic folk music from Norway and Sweden to the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

History at High Noon: WWII’s Battle of the Bulge

November 21 at 12:05pm

Sioux City Public Museum

Presented by Russ Gifford

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation.

Career Fair

November 21 from 10am-3pm

Western Iowa Tech Comm. College

Beef Quality Assurance Certifications

November 21 from 10am-Noon

Woodbury County Extension Office in Sioux City

Pre-register by calling 712-276-2157

South Sioux City Senior Center Jam, Dinner and Dance

November 22 at 5:30pm – 8:30pm

$5 per person

Casual dress

1501 West 29th Street in South Sioux City

Purple Out

Join the Siouxland Coalition to End Homelessness in raising awareness around hunger and homelessness by wearing purple.

November 22, 2019

“Music from the Harp” with Mary Watts

Sunday, November 24 at 2pm

Betty Strong Encounter Center

Northwestern to Present Chamber Ensembles Concert

November 25th at 7:30pm

Christ Chapel at Northwestern College

Orange City, IA

Event if FREE and Open to the Public

Northwestern Invites Community to President’s Christmas Tree Lighting

Monday, December 2

Worship Service at 7pm

Front of Zwemer Hall

Refreshments will follow in the DeWitt Learning Commons

Kids Holiday Make and Take

December 7 from 10am-11:30am

Sioux City Public Museum

Craft projects for young children such as Christmas and Kwanzaa cards, Hanukah menorahs, Christmas tree pictures, ornaments, and much more

$1 per child

Christmas in the Woods

December 7th, 14th and 21st

Ponca State Park

Come out and make seasonal crafts, holiday treats, attending wildlife winter adaptation programs, participating in guided hikes, and taking a ride on a holiday lighted hayrack. Then come back for Winterfest on December 28th

Northeast Holiday Concert

December 9 at 7pm

Cox Activities Center in Norfolk, NE

Christmas Movie: Elf

December 14 at 7pm

Sioux City Parks Recreation

$2 Per Person or $5 per family

Free popcorn during movie

Brett Favre Leadership Presentation

January 11 from 2pm-4pm

The United Sports Academy will welcome former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer, Brett Favre.

CNOS Fieldhouse

$40 per person

Hearts for Teammates

Silent Auction and Social

January 31, 2020

Covington Golf Course

4pm-6:30pm

Come enjoy music by DJ Smith

Light Snacks will be provided and beverages can be purchased.

Raffle donated by Nebraska Crossing