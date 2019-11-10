Winter Weather Advisory Brings Light Snow & Drizzle

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6 PM until 6 AM Sunday evening through Monday morning. The Advisory is in effect for all of our counties in northeast Nebraska and many in northwest Iowa including Woodbury, Ida, Sac, Calhoun, Monona, Crawford, Carroll, and Harrison.

The expectation is for about 1 to 2 inches of snow to occur with the heaviest totals locally stacking up toward Denison and Carroll. Forecast models are producing a swath of greater snow accumulation toward central Iowa. Sioux City is in line to see about 1 inch of snowfall. In addition to snow, it’s not out of the question that pockets of freezing drizzle could develop which would make things more hazardous moving through the night. Wind gusts will hit between 25 MPH and 35 MPH which could create poor visibility at times as well.

Be prepared for tricky travel conditions through Monday morning and allow yourself extra time to reach destinations. We’ll have continuing coverage on-air and online during this Winter Weather Advisory.