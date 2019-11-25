Winter Storm Targeting Siouxland This Week

A Winter Storm Warning will take effect at 6 AM Tuesday and last until Wednesday at 9 AM. Precipitation is expected to start as we approach midday Tuesday. At first, precipitation may take the form of a wintry mix of rain, ice, and snow given an afternoon high temperature of 37° in Sioux City. By sunset though, it’ll get colder and there will be a complete changeover into snow throughout the region. Snow is expected to be coming down at its heaviest on Tuesday evening. The wind will also become a problem later on Tuesday with gusts exceeding 40 MPH leading to near-zero visibility.

Winter Storm overview – Harrison county and Carroll counties in Iowa have a Winter Weather Advisory where snow amounts will be lower

Snow totals between 5 and 8 inches will be common in the area with isolated heavier amounts! Early Wednesday morning the falling snow will taper off, but blowing snow will remain an issue until near midday when the wind is expected to settle down. There’ll be some afternoon sunshine Wednesday with a high near the freezing mark.

Snow totals through Wednesday morning

Be prepared to make changes to your holiday travel plans and stay with KCAU 9 for more information as we track the first major winter system of the season.