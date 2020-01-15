 

Winter Storm Likely This Weekend

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect on Friday morning and continue through Saturday evening with the combination of heavy snow and a strong wind creating poor visibility & travel conditions.

Falling snow should get going by sunrise on Friday and will continue through much of the day. Flurries will carry over into Saturday morning before coming to a stop around midday. Even after the falling snow is done though, blowing snow will remain a concern! Wind gusts could exceed 50 MPH starting late Friday night which would cause significant problems with blowing/drifting snow.

Regarding totals, it looks like the majority of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area will measure out between 3 and 5 inches of accumulation. In NW Iowa though, amounts may step up higher to around 7 inches.

Stay with KCAU 9 News as we provide more updates going forward.

