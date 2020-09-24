Weekly Camping Forecast: September 23, 2020

We’ve officially kicked off the fall season, but it’s going to stay relatively warm this weekend.

We’ll start the weekend on a hot note with a high of 90° expected on Friday afternoon. It’ll be important to stay hydrated and rub on some sunscreen. A cold front clips through on Saturday with just a 10% shot at showers and a marginally cooler high of 80°. Sunday will be the most pleasant of the upcoming weekend as it looks like the temperature will slip to 76° under a mostly sunny sky.

The mosquito count should be average – still quite a few bugs out & about since we haven’t experienced much cold or even cool weather to this point in September. Fire danger levels will be high with a light breeze expected. Sioux City has a huge 6.5 inch precipitation deficit for 2020 and vegetation remains crispy & dry. Keep a close eye on bonfires and make sure to fully put out the flames as you wrap things up each night.

The overnight hours during the weekend will be nice enough with lows in the 50s.

Our Weekly Camping Forecast is brought to you by Lazy H Campground in Akron, IA.