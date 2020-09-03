Weekly Camping Forecast: September 2, 2020

Summertime weather will make return this weekend in Siouxland!

Friday will be sunny and warm at 88°. Saturday the high will step up to 91° with mostly sunny conditions. Sunday should bring similar weather with more sunshine plus a high of 87°.

It’ll be important to apply sunscreen and keep a close eye on your bonfires. Dry conditions have been prevalent with a deep drought, so please be sure that when you wrap things up for the night your outdoor fires are completely extinguished.

Overnight temperatures will be more comfortable than the daytime heat as it looks like lows will slip into the 40s and 50s. Make sure to have a sweatshirt or light jacket for the evening & morning hours for your outdoor adventures.

