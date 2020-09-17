Weekly Camping Forecast: September 16, 2020

Beautiful September weather will be with us this weekend with above-average temperatures making it a prime opportunity to get outside!

Friday there’ll be a stray shower in the morning – then a mixture of sun & clouds with a high of 70°. A strong southerly breeze will kick up on Saturday & Sunday as temperatures work higher! Saturday we’re expecting a high of 79° and Sunday will be warmer at 82°. There’s going to be pleasant sunshine with us on both days.

The UV Index is going to be pretty high this weekend so make sure to lather up the sunscreen. Since we’re moving into fall, we have a lower sun angle so the sun won’t be quite as intense as back in June or July. The atmospheric smoke from western wildfires will also take the edge off. Even still, you can pick up a burn if you’re outside for too long.

The mosquito count should be average and fire danger levels will be quite high with strong winds expected. The rainfall deficit for Sioux City in 2020 is above 6 inches and vegetation remains dry. Make sure to extinguish your campfire fully before calling it a night.

The overnight periods during the upcoming weekend will be cool and comfortable. We’ll see lows between about 50° and 55° – just enough of a chill that you may want to take along a sweatshirt or jacket.

