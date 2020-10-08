Weekly Camping Forecast: October 7, 2020

We’ll have a warm weekend in Siouxland to enjoy the great outdoors!

Friday we’ll creep up close to 90° in the afternoon with plentiful sunshine. Saturday and Sunday will be just a bit cooler with highs hovering at about 80° with sunny skies. Unusually warm for mid-October when typical highs are in the upper 60s!

The mosquito count should be falling off since we’ve had a few pushes of cooler air now to this point in the season – including some chilly overnight periods. Fire danger levels will be high with a light breeze expected this weekend. Sioux City has a major precipitation deficit for 2020 near 8 inches and vegetation remains extremely dry. Keep a close eye on campfires and make sure to fully put out the flames as you wrap things up each night.

The overnight hours during the weekend will be cool but comfortable with lows dropping off to about 50° each night.

Our Weekly Camping Forecast is brought to you by Lazy H Campground in Akron, IA.