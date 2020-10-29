Weekly Camping Forecast: October 28, 2020

We had a taste of winter last weekend, but things should improve quite a bit for the Halloween weekend if you have hopes to get outside and take in the outdoors!

Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 47°. Saturday should be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 57°. Sunday we’ll watch the temperature chill off a notch down to 45° in the afternoon.

If you’re going camping, you’ll want to bring extra clothes to layer on and probably a jacket too. The melting snow from last weekend has diminished the risk of fires potentially spreading, but with the breeze on Saturday you’ll still want to use some extra caution and make sure your bonfire’s fully extinguished when you call it a night.

The Weekly Camping Forecast is brought to you by Lazy H Campground in Akron, IA.