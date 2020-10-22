Weekly Camping Forecast: October 21, 2020

It’s going to be a challenge to get out and camp in Siouxland this weekend as unseasonably cold air takes over.

Friday we’ll have partly cloudy, brisk, and breezy conditions with a high of just 40°. Saturday we’ll see similar weather with an afternoon high of 39°. Beginning on Saturday evening and lasting into Sunday, we’ll have a mix of precipitation switching over to snow! It’ll be far colder than average on Sunday afternoon at just 34°. A few inches of snow may potentially stack up with that disturbance – it appears to be our first substantial snowfall of the season.

Overnight lows will also be frigid in the teens and 20s. Brrr!

At least you won’t need to worry about sunburns or a whole lot of bugs being around, but it does remain pretty dry so continue to use some extra caution with your campfires.

Our Weekly Camping Forecast is brought to you by the Lazy H Campground located in Akron, IA.