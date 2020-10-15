Weekly Camping Forecast: October 14, 2020

We’ll have some decent weather to get out and enjoy the outdoors for the first part of the weekend, but things will take a massive turn late Saturday night into Sunday!

Friday we’ll kick off the weekend with mostly sunny skies and a high of 55°. Saturday will be very pleasant with a mixture of sun & clouds overhead plus a high of 64°. Saturday night a cold front will cut through delivering a breeze, colder temperatures, and just enough moisture in the air to work up some sprinkles and snow flurries! Sunday won’t be very pleasant with overcast skies and an unseasonably cold high temperature of only 45°. You’ll certainly want to bring some extra layers and cold weather gear for any weekend outdoor plans.

Besides the Sunday chill down, the only other issue over the weekend is the very dry conditions. Please be very cautious with campfires or any other sort of outdoor burning. It’s remained dry for most of 2020 and with the drought conditions persisting into the fall, flames could spread out of control pretty rapidly. We’ve seen a handful of sizable grass fires pop up locally so please exert a lot of caution if your weekend plans include gathering around the bonfire.

Our Weekly Camping Forecast is brought to you by the Lazy H Campground located in Akron, IA.