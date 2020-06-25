Weekly Camping Forecast: June 24, 2020

It’s going to be a warm weekend if you’re planning to hit the road and take in the great Siouxland outdoors!

The afternoon UV Index on Saturday & Sunday will be High hanging around a 9 – meaning that it’ll only take 15 to 20 minutes to get a sunburn. Make sure to lather up the sunscreen if you’re going to be outside for extended periods of time! The mosquito count is expected to be in the Moderate range and fire danger should be Low as we’ve had some precipitation lately to help green things up. Other than a light breeze on Sunday, the wind is also going to be quite calm which should be helpful in preventing fires from spreading. Campfires for s’mores are good to go!

On Friday, expect a high of 86° with a possibility of scattered thunderstorms due to a passing cold front. It’ll be humid outside, but at least the temperature won’t stretch too high.

Saturday and Sunday will bring mostly sunny weather and seasonal summertime heat. The high on Saturday will be 88°. Sunday it should be about 89°. A stray storm can’t be ruled out on either day, but the chances are low. Just stay weather aware – keep an eye to the skies and keep informed to changes with the KCAU 9 News & Weather app which is free to download across all devices.

Overnight lows each night will be in the mid to upper 60s…on the warmer side of average. If you have a portable fan or something that can help keep you cool in the tent, make sure to pack it in your bag!

