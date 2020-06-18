Weekly Camping Forecast: June 17, 2020

We should have decent weather if you want to pitch a tent & enjoy the outdoors in Siouxland this weekend, but be prepared for rain on Saturday.

The UV Index will range between a 6 and an 8 – make sure to have your sunscreen on if you’ll be spending long periods of time outside. The mosquito count and fire danger are being labelled as Moderate – the potential for fires to spread should be decreasing to a degree as we’ll have some passing rain & thunderstorms Thursday helping to moisten things up. The wind is also going to back off after a long breezy pattern, so that should help in limiting the unintentional spread of flames.

On Friday, expect a high of 81° with a mix of sun & clouds. Very comfortable weather for mid June!

Saturday you’ll likely need to use your rain gear with some showers and thunderstorms in the mix, but it shouldn’t rain the entire day. It’ll remain pretty pleasant in regards to temperature with a high of 80°.

Sunday we’ll begin to clear back out the skies with periods of sunshine and the high getting up to 86°.

Overnight lows each night should fall near 60° in a typical early summer pattern.

Our Weekly Camping Forecast is brought to you by Lazy H Campground in Akron, IA.