Weekly Camping Forecast: July 8, 2020

You may need to dodge some rain & thunderstorms if you have plans to put up a tent and take in the outdoors this weekend.

When it’s not raining, there’s going to be some bright sunshine – especially Sunday. Pack that sunscreen in your bag and make sure to apply it before spending long periods of time outside.

The mosquito count should be typical for the summertime. Fire danger will be somewhat heightened given our limited precipitation, so make sure to keep a watch on any campfires you light up and douse the flames when you’re ready to settle in for the night.

Friday we’ll have mostly sunny skies and a high of 90°. Starting Friday evening and lasting through Saturday, we’ll look for thunderstorms to form. Saturday there will be some lingering rain and a high of 86°. Sunday should be nice and sunny with the temperature reaching back up to 90°. Rain is most likely to occur Friday night through midday Saturday, so it shouldn’t be a complete washout.

The overnight periods during the weekend shouldn’t be terribly hot. We’ll look for lows in the mid 60s each night.

Our Weekly Camping Forecast is brought to you by Lazy H Campground in Akron, IA.