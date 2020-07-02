Weekly Camping Forecast: July 1, 2020

We’re expecting to have sunny and hot weather for the Independence Day holiday weekend if you’re planning to get out to one of Siouxland’s campgrounds.

There’s going to be bright sunny skies this weekend with the UV Index likely to hit about 9 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It’ll take less than 20 minutes out in the sunshine to get burned, so make sure to apply a layer of sunscreen!

The mosquito count should be typical for the summertime. Fire danger will be elevated given our limited precipitation lately, so make sure to keep a watch on any campfires you spark up and douse the flames when you’re ready to pack things in for the night.

No big change-ups are expected in the forecast. Mostly sunny skies are anticipated for Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. A bit more cloud cover will build in on Sunday as the temperature works up higher – we’re going with a high temperature of 94° on Sunday afternoon. Stay hydrated out there!

Overnight low temperatures during the weekend will be right around 70° so things won’t be cooling off a whole lot in the evening hours.

