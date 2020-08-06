Weekly Camping Forecast: August 5, 2020

Get ready for another hot weekend in Siouxland!

Make sure to have some sunscreen ready to go. We’ll have a mix of sun & clouds on Friday with an afternoon high temperature of 87°. Saturday and Sunday will be even hotter with bright sunny skies as we work up into the mid 90s. It’ll be important to stay hydrated out there because the humidity is going to be high, so drink a lot of fluids and be prepared for those Heat Index values to jump up to about 100°!

The mosquito count and fire danger levels should be pretty much normal for the month of August. We’ve had some beneficial scattered showers & thunderstorms recently, so that has helped to take the edge off of seeing fires spread out of control.

The overnight periods during the weekend will be unseasonably warm as we look for lows at about 70° each night.

Our Weekly Camping Forecast is brought to you by Lazy H Campground in Akron, IA.