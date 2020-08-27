Weekly Camping Forecast: August 26, 2020

After a long streak of hot weather, we’ll finally get some relief just in time to enjoy the great outdoors in Siouxland this weekend.

On Friday there’s a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms happening as cooler air begins to slide in. We’ll see an afternoon high of 89°. Saturday will be the most pleasant day of the weekend with sunshine and a high of 84°. Sunday we’ll have mostly sunny skies overhead. There’s a chance of thunderstorms working in during the evening hours.

The mosquito count should be average and fire danger levels will be moderate with windy Sunday on the way. Sioux City carries about a 5 inch rainfall deficit for 2020 so things remain very dry in our neck of the woods. Keep a close eye on bonfires and make sure to fully put out the flames as you wrap things up each night.

The overnight periods during the upcoming weekend will be very pleasant! Lows will sink into the 50s making for some beautiful weather conditions.

