Weekly Camping Forecast: August 19, 2020

Relatively hot weather is on the way to Siouxland this weekend!

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we’ll have mostly sunny skies overhead. Highs will hang right around the 90° mark each day. The UV Index is also going to be high this weekend and it’ll only take about 20 minutes to get a sunburn. It’ll be important to seek some shade, put on the sunscreen, and stay hydrated.

The mosquito count should be average and fire danger levels will be moderate with a light breeze expected. Sioux City carries about a 5 inch rainfall deficit for 2020 so things remain pretty dry in our region. Keep a close eye on bonfires and make sure to fully put out the flames as you wrap things up each night.

The overnight periods during the upcoming weekend will be on the warmer side of things too. We’ll see lows in the middle to upper 60s. Do your best to stay cool!

