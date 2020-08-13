Weekly Camping Forecast: August 12, 2020

It should be a very pleasant weekend in Siouxland to escape & enjoy the outdoors!

Friday we’ll have a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 88°. Saturday will be a bit cooler and less humid as the high drops off to 85°. Sunday will REALLY be a treat with bright sunshine and a high temperature of 81° in the afternoon. Friday night and again on Saturday night, there may be a couple strong storms. Most of the area though is going to hang onto dry conditions – the rain won’t be very widespread.

The UV Index is going to be high this weekend so make sure to lather up the sunscreen. The mosquito count should be average and fire danger levels will be quite low with calm winds expected.

The overnight periods during the upcoming weekend will be on the warmer side of things. We’ll dip to lows in the 60s moving forward.

Our Weekly Camping Forecast is brought to you by Lazy H Campground in Akron, IA.