Warmer Weather Leads into a Soggy Pattern

March 10, 2019 - Tonight we'll have a low temperature of 19° with passing clouds and a few snow flurries. Accumulation is not expected and the snow shouldn't have any impact on travel. However, given that we melted some snow today, we may have water freeze up in pockets on streets & sidewalks so be cautious.



Tomorrow we'll hit a high of 37° in Sioux City with more sunshine. A beautiful start to the work week!



Tuesday our next weather maker will move in with a chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning. In the afternoon we'll hit a high in the low/mid 40s with the expectation for scattered rain showers. It may be slick for a short period Tuesday morning, but the rain will wash out any ice that accumulates quickly.



Wednesday we'll hit a high near 50° with more rain. There could be heavy downpours and rain accumulations are expected to fall between 1 and 2 inches this week.



As the storm system moves further east on Thursday, cold air will rush in with a strong breeze and it could become cold enough to produce snow flakes. Snow accumulations of 1 inch or less are expected in Siouxland, but we'll be keeping a close eye on that potential as it comes closer.



The weekend should be pretty nice with highs in the upper 30s Friday - then graduating into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.