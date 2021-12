SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The National Weather Service is continuing to release more findings from their damage surveys related to the December Derecho that happened on Wednesday, December 15th in Siouxland.

Tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down in Sergeant Bluff, IA, Lawton, IA, and Lake View, IA along with rural parts of Sac County. Below are the details regarding each tornado…

Sergeant Bluff, IA Tornado

Lawton, IA Tornado

Lake View, IA Tornado

The storm surveys are on-going and more details will be released in the near future.