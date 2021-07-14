Tornado Watch issued in NW Iowa lasting until 9 PM

A Tornado Watch has been issued throughout much of northwest Iowa including Woodbury, Monona, Harrison, Cherokee, Ida, Crawford, Clay, Buena Vista, Sac, Carroll, Emmet, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Calhoun counties in the KCAU 9 Coverage Area until 9 PM. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.

The passage of a cold front through a warm & humid air mass looks to trigger a couple rounds of severe thunderstorms through this evening. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning or Tornado Warning is issued for where you live, please take immediate action to protect lives & property. Go to an interior room in the lowest level of your home. Get under stairs, a table, or a workbench. Stay away from wired electrical equipment and keep distance from windows which may blow out and cause injury.

