Strong Storms Strike Siouxland Monday Evening

A couple lines of intense thunderstorms triggered numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings on Monday evening. The sirens in Sioux City went off due to the threat of wind gusts as high as 70 MPH. Plus penny sized hail, torrential rain, and frequent lightning were witnessed in relation to the strong storms as they blew through the region. Below is a list of storm reports in chronological order…

-Yankton, SD measured a 68 MPH wind gust at 4:42 PM and a couple large trees were toppled over

-Gayville, SD measured a 66 MPH wind gust at 5:10 PM

-Creighton, NE had golf ball sized hail at 5:24 PM

-Ponca, NE measured a 67 MPH wind gust plus penny-sized hail stones at 6:28 PM

-North Sioux City, SD measured a 60 MPH wind gust at 6:44 PM

-Jefferson, SD measured a 50 MPH wind gust at 6:45 PM

Power outages have been reported as a result of the strong wind gusts which rushed through. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued where you are, seek shelter right away and do your best to protect your family & property. Stay with KCAU 9 News for more severe weather coverage.