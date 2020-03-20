Snow Totals for the Start of Spring

At 10:49 PM on Thursday night we officially transferred from winter to spring. However…it didn’t really look or feel like it given the presence of heavy snow showers, cold temperatures in the 20s, and a biting northerly wind gusting above 40 MPH. Winter Weather Advisories lasted through Friday morning and travel became hazardous due to slick surfaces and poor visibility. Numerous power outages also occurred related to the snow & wind.

Below is a listing of snow amounts from the National Weather Service broken up by state…

Iowa

Cleghorn – 6.0″

Rock Rapids – 4.0″

Sioux City – 3.8″ (Official Airport Total)

Hull – 3.0″

Sioux Center – 2.6″

Little Sioux – 2.6″

Spirit Lake – 2.0″

Orange City – 2.0″

Sheldon – 2.0″

Okoboji – 1.8″

Cherokee – 1.5″

Hornick – 0.8″

Hawarden – 0.7″

Logan – 0.6″

South Dakota

Tyndall – 3.5″

Sioux Falls – 3.2″

Elk Point – 2.0″

Yankton – 2.0″

Marion – 1.9″

Chamberlain – 0.5″

Nebraska

Concord – 5.4″

Neligh – 5.0″

Battle Creek – 3.5″

Bloomfield – 3.3″

Norfolk – 3.0″

Verdel – 2.4″

West Point – 1.0″

Omaha – 0.4″

